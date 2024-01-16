Actress Rebel Wilson is opening up about a relatable struggle, weight gain amid a busy and stressful time in her life.

Wilson, 43, shared in an Instagram post Monday that she recently gained 30 pounds, noting that she has been busy working on new movies and a new memoir, which has led to stress.

"Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I've gained 14kg's (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn't…but it does," Wilson wrote alongside a short video and photo of herself. "I'm really proud of the work I've been doing on new movies and my memoir, it's just been a LOT and I've lost focus on my healthy lifestyle."

Wilson, who has a 1-year-old daughter, shared previously that she transformed her life after committing to a "year of health" in 2020.

Rebel Wilson arrives to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, May 25, 2023. Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images

At the time, Wilson said she had also committed to working on her mental health in addition to her physical health.

"I'm like, 'I need to do a really holistic approach this time,'" the "Pitch Perfect" star said during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2020. "I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally ... There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was eating doughnuts."

She continued, "I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that, and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth. And then, also on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

Wilson's openness this week about her struggle with regaining some of the weight that she lost seemed to resonate with her followers on Instagram, where her post received over 130,000 likes.

"Losing weight is the easy bit… keeping it off is the biggest battle," wrote one commenter.

"You are a beautiful woman no matter what the scale says. That being said I know how you feel. I gained 40 lbs and it's hard to get back to it when you are focusing on other things. Time to put yourself first. You and your health are worth it," wrote another commenter.

Wilson later updated her post to thank her followers for their support, writing, "Update: I woke up this morning and read all your comments - they bring a tear to my eye. Thanks everyone!"

While regaining weight can be frustrating, it is not unusual after weight loss, research shows.

Some tips for maintaining a healthy weight after weight loss include following a "healthy and realistic" way of eating that is lower in calories than a pre-weight loss diet, planning ahead to make sure your eating patterns are consistent, and eating breakfast daily, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also recommends that people stay active to maintain weight loss, including engaging in 60 to 90 minutes of "moderate intensity" physical activity most days of the week.

People who have maintained their weight loss also tend to monitor their diet and activity on an ongoing basis, whether through an app or a journal, for example, and get support from family and friends, according to the CDC.