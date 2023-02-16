The Australian actress, 42, opened up about putting off her health journey on the Feb. 15 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, saying, "I did wait until 'Pitch Perfect' seemed like it was over."

Wilson played Fat Amy in 2012's "Pitch Perfect" as well as the two sequels, which arrived in 2015 and 2017.

Courtesy of Universal Rebel Wilson is seen in a still from the trailer for "Pitch Perfect."

"I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie," she explained. "You can't lose ... more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds."

She continued, "You have to kind of stay at the weight. It's in your contract."

Wilson said she wasn't offended to play a character named Fat Amy in the film trilogy, and that she "loved" playing her because she was "just so confident and ballsy."

The "Bridesmaids" star said she had often been typecast as "the fat, funny friend" as an actress, but it was time for a change.

"I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles. I love doing the roles, I love those characters, but then I did want to do more things," she said. "But I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."

Wilson also said she decided to get healthy after visiting a fertility doctor, who told her she would have a better chance at having a child if she lost weight.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Rebel Wilson at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

"It really hit me hard because I was living this fantastic bigger life and didn't have any serious diseases or anything," she said.

It was then, as she approached 40, that she set out on her "year of health."