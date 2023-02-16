Rebel Wilson says her "year of health" had to wait until after the "Pitch Perfect" movies were done because she contractually wasn't allowed to lose weight.
The Australian actress, 42, opened up about putting off her health journey on the Feb. 15 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, saying, "I did wait until 'Pitch Perfect' seemed like it was over."
Wilson played Fat Amy in 2012's "Pitch Perfect" as well as the two sequels, which arrived in 2015 and 2017.
"I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie," she explained. "You can't lose ... more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds."
She continued, "You have to kind of stay at the weight. It's in your contract."
Wilson said she wasn't offended to play a character named Fat Amy in the film trilogy, and that she "loved" playing her because she was "just so confident and ballsy."
The "Bridesmaids" star said she had often been typecast as "the fat, funny friend" as an actress, but it was time for a change.
"I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles. I love doing the roles, I love those characters, but then I did want to do more things," she said. "But I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."
Wilson also said she decided to get healthy after visiting a fertility doctor, who told her she would have a better chance at having a child if she lost weight.
"It really hit me hard because I was living this fantastic bigger life and didn't have any serious diseases or anything," she said.
It was then, as she approached 40, that she set out on her "year of health."
These days, Wilson is the mom to her daughter Royce Lillian, whom she announced was born via surrogate in in November, and is in a relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.