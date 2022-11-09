Rebel Wilson is opening up about the heartwarming meaning behind her daughter’s name.

In a new interview with People, the "Pitch Perfect" actress -- who announced Monday that she welcomed a baby girl, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate -- shared the origins of her baby's moniker.

"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," she shared.

As for Royce's middle names, those come from other members of the Wilson family.

"Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire," Wilson said. "Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen."

In her Nov. 7 post announcing Royce's arrival, Wilson shared a photo of the newborn and wrote, "I can't even describe the love I have for her."

She added that this was "years in the making" and praised her surrogate "for helping me start my own family."

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making," she added. "But particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

The actress also shared she's embracing motherhood and said she is "ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable."

"I am learning quickly," she added. "Much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."