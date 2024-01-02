Rebel Wilson is cherishing her family time in the new year.

The actress shared a roundup of sweet photos with her fiancee Ramona Agruma and her daughter Royce Lillian on Monday.

She captioned her post, "2024's already GREAT! 😘"

Wilson and Agruma pose and smile together while holding Royce in photos taken at the beach.

The actress also shared a sweet montage featuring her favorite moments of 2023, including her engagement and plenty of precious moments spent with her daughter.

"1 engagement to my Disney Princess, 3 movies as an actress, 1 as director, 1 book written (REBEL RISING), 1 dating app FLUID, and 1 thriving baby going on to 1 year old!" she captioned her post. "Wow! See you all in 2024! #2023"

Wilson and Agruma announced their engagement in February. The proposal took place at Disneyland.