It's Rebel Wilson's birthday and her fiancee Ramona Agruma is celebrating her in a sweet way.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Agruma shared a photo of her and Wilson holding hands. In the image, Wilson, who is known for her roles in "Pitch Perfect," "Senior Year" and more, wears a yellow dress and is all smiles standing next to Agruma.

"Happy birthday my love @rebelwilson," Agruma wrote in the caption along with several emoji, including a heart, birthday cake and kissing face.

Several of the couple's friends, including Nicky Hilton, Lindsey Vonn and more, responded in the comments with birthday wishes for Wilson.

Wilson and Agruma got engaged in February. Wilson shared a series of photos from their magical proposal at Disneyland.

"We said YES!" Wilson captioned her post with two pink heart emoji.

One image showed Agruma showing off the ring as they kissed. Another featured each of them down on one knee with Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background.

Wilson revealed her relationship with Agruma to the public in June 2022.