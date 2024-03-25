Rebel Wilson is going public about the previously teased "a------" she wrote about in her forthcoming memoir, Sacha Baron Cohen.

The "Pitch Perfect" alum, 44, shared an Instagram story on March 25 in which she confirmed a chapter in "Rebel Rising," out April 2, will focus on the "Borat" actor, 52.

Wilson and Cohen co-starred in the 2016 comedy "The Brothers Grimsby."

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote in her Instagram story. "The 'a------' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Rebel Wilson on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France. | Sacha Baron Cohen at the White House on Dec. 4, 2022 in Washington, D.C. amfAR/Getty Images | Getty Images

What Wilson previously said about her 'no a------ policy'

Wilson first teased that she would be writing about a person she had difficulty working with in an Instagram post earlier this month.

"So, when I first came to Hollywood, people were like, 'Yeah, I have a no a------ policy,' means like, 'Yeah, I don’t work with a-------.' I was like, 'Oh, yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible, logical," Wilson said in a video.

"But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry, because I worked with a massive a------ and, yeah, now I definitely have a no a------- policy," she continued. "That guy was a massive a------."

The "Super Fun Night" alum said the person would be mentioned in the 23rd chapter in her book.

Cohen responds to Wilson

Hours after Wilson's Instagram story was posted, Cohen released a statement to "Good Morning America" through a representative.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

Wilson's memoir, "Rebel Rising," releases April 2 via Simon & Schuster.

"Good Morning America" has reached out to representatives for Wilson and Simon & Schuster for comment.