Rebel Wilson shared a sweet moment with her daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson on Sunday.
In a photo shared on her official Instagram account, the "Pitch Perfect" star is seen holding her daughter, who is wearing a peach-colored bow, a yellow onesie and a pink polka-dot bib with her name on it.
"My baby," Wilson wrote in the caption.
Wilson and then-girlfriend Ramona Agruma welcomed Royce in November 2022 via surrogate.
At the time, she shared an Instagram post announcing the news and said she is "forever grateful to everyone who has been involved," including her surrogate, whom she thanked for "helping me start my own family."
Wilson said in an interview with People in November that she "wanted an original name" for her daughter "starting with the letter R and so eventually landed" on Royce. She said that her daughter's middle names come from other members of her family.
"Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire," she said. "Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late queen."
In February, Wilson announced her engagement to Agruma. Wilson shared photos on Instagram from the couple's special moment, which took place at Disneyland.