Rebel Wilson helped fiancée Ramona Agruma celebrate her 40th birthday in the best way possible: by hanging out with a pop star.

Agruma shared a video on Instagram over the weekend of her "Pitch Perfect" star fiancée and "Padam Padam" singer Kylie Minogue serenading her with "Happy Birthday."

While it begins as a duet between Wilson and Minogue, a stunned Agruma eventually joins them and closes out the song singing "happy birthday to me" and receiving a hug from Minogue.

"The icing on the cake 🎂 best birthday ever @rebelwilson love you ❤️❤️❤️ @kylieminogue you're incredible 💕💕💕," Agruma captioned the post.

Wilson also shared to Instagram the video she was taking in Agruma's video.

"We should be so LUCKY (Lucky, lucky, lucky!) Ramona's actual 40th spent singing and dancing with the legend herself KYLIE @kylieminogue 🇦🇺," Wilson captioned the post, referencing Minogue's song, "Lucky."

Wilson and Agruma announced their engagement in February 2023. The couple's proposal took place at Disneyland.