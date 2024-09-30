Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma tied the knot in Sardinia, Italy, over the weekend.
The "Pitch Perfect" actress announced the news of her nuptials on her Instagram, posting a snap from their special day in which both she and Agruma are wearing gorgeous white bridal gowns.
Her post, which noted the ceremony took place on Sept. 28, was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, former co-stars, fans and more.
Wilson's "Pitch Perfect" co-star Adam Devine commented, "Both of you look stunning! Congrats Rebs. Look at us all grown up! So happy for you!"
The actress first shared her relationship with Agruma in June 2022. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she captioned a selfie with Agruma at the time.
Later that same year, Wilson welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce, via surrogate.
Wilson and Agruma announced their engagement in February 2023. The proposal took place at Disneyland.