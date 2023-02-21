Actress and author Constance Wu is expecting baby No. 2 with partner Ryan Kattner.
In a post on her Instagram story Tuesday, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star shared a photo of herself pointing at her belly.
"Bun in the oven," she wrote in text overlaid on the image.
Editor's Picks
- 1
- 2
- 3
"Filipinese baby #2 coming soon," Wu added, referring to her Taiwanese heritage and Kattner's Filipino heritage.
Wu, who is also known for her lead role in the ABC comedy series "Fresh off the Boat" and her recent memoir "Making a Scene," is already the mother of a 2-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Kattner. The couple welcomed their daughter in December 2020.