Actress and author Constance Wu is expecting baby No. 2 with partner Ryan Kattner.

In a post on her Instagram story Tuesday, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star shared a photo of herself pointing at her belly.

"Bun in the oven," she wrote in text overlaid on the image.

Constance Wu/Instagram Constance Wu announced she was pregnant in an Instagram story, Feb. 21. 2023.

"Filipinese baby #2 coming soon," Wu added, referring to her Taiwanese heritage and Kattner's Filipino heritage.