Actress and author Constance Wu is expecting baby No. 2 with partner Ryan Kattner.

In a post on her Instagram story Tuesday, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star shared a photo of herself pointing at her belly.

MORE: Constance Wu talks empowering 'Hustlers' experience: 'It just felt like a sisterhood'

"Bun in the oven," she wrote in text overlaid on the image.

PHOTO: Constance Wu announced she was pregnant in an Instagram story, Feb. 21. 2023.
Constance Wu/Instagram
Constance Wu announced she was pregnant in an Instagram story, Feb. 21. 2023.
Editor's Picks

"Filipinese baby #2 coming soon," Wu added, referring to her Taiwanese heritage and Kattner's Filipino heritage.

MORE: 'Crazy Rich Asians' star on her game-changing romantic comedy

Wu, who is also known for her lead role in the ABC comedy series "Fresh off the Boat" and her recent memoir "Making a Scene," is already the mother of a 2-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Kattner. The couple welcomed their daughter in December 2020.