A couple is giving new meaning to "Double Jeopardy."
Real estate agent Jason Singer of Portland, Maine, won the July 1 episode of "Jeopardy!" and became a champion four years after his wife Susan McMillan took home the same title in 2021.
The "Jeopardy!" team confirmed Singer and McMillan may be the first already-married couple to become "Jeopardy!" winners.
Singer won with the answer "Who is [Laurence] Olivier?" in Final Jeopardy and earned $22,401 overall. McMillan won $35,600 when she was on the show.
McMillan told "Good Morning America" she gave her husband some advice ahead of his big win.
"I told him he really needs to be on point with the buzzer timing," said McMillan. "Everyone there knows pretty much all the information."
Singer, meanwhile, said simply having his wife nearby before his turn on the game show ended up being the best way to prepare.
"Just the fact of being her husband is the greatest preparation one could ever get, because she's so curious and surrounds herself with such interesting and cosmopolitan things all the time that by osmosis, I almost had to get better," Singer said.
In his final answer, Singer also added "#BringBackSusan," a nod to his wife.
The couple said when they first started dating, they bonded over their love of "Jeopardy!", and 20 years later, they still practice trivia during lunch.