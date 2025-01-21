Ken Jennings is revealing which "Jeopardy!" icons would be on his version of Mount Rushmore.
Appearing on "Good Morning America" Tuesday, Jennings responded to a viral trend which has "Jeopardy!" fans debating which four contestants would be on the game show's version of the famous American landmark, which features the faces of four U.S. presidents.
"That's tricky," Jennings admitted. "I mean, for me, there's too many great contestants to fit on a mountain."
Instead, the game show host said he would tap into "the reasons I liked the show as a kid" to decide which four names he would choose.
"My Mount Rushmore would be Alex Trebek, obviously," he said. "The announcer Johnny Gilbert; he's a legend, he's in his 90s. And maybe just Merv and Julann Griffin, the husband and wife who created the show."
When pressed by the "GMA" hosts to put himself in the mix, Jennings jokingly turned down the honor, saying, "I can be the ranger giving the tour."
Elsewhere in his "GMA" interview, Jennings revealed his dream "Celebrity Jeopardy!" contestant: "Mean Girls" writer and "30 Rock" creator Tina Fey.
Watch the full chat here:
"Celebrity Jeopardy!" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.