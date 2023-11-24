Courteney Cox celebrated Thanksgiving this year by sharing a video of herself re-creating one of her most iconic moments from "Friends."

The "Scream" actress shared a throwback clip to Instagram on Thursday in which she payed homage to a memorable episode of the hit sitcom, specifically the time her character, Monica Geller, had a turkey wearing sunglasses on her head in the 1998 episode titled "The One with All the Thanksgivings."

"Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! I hope you're having a great day," she begins. "I'm feeling so thankful, and also, if I get one more [bleep] GIF with a turkey on my head, dancing like a [bleep] fool, I'm just going to snap!"

"So, anyway, since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go," she continues. "Hope it makes you happy."

Amid her holiday message, Cox shared a GIF of the moment in question from "Friends" in which she dances with the turkey wearing sunglasses on her head in front of Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry.

In the video, after Cox finishes speaking, she performs an updated version of the gag while the sitcom's theme song, "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts, plays -- and it's just as hilarious as it was 25 years ago.

Cox wrote in the caption that the post was a "flashback to 3 years ago" and that she "probably won't do that again."

The fun throwback comes nearly a month after Perry died at age 54 on Oct. 28.

Cox first issued a joint statement on Perry's death alongside her "Friends" co-stars before paying tribute to her former onscreen husband separately on Nov. 14.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," she wrote in the heartfelt post, adding that Perry "was funny and he was kind."