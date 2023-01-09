It's been nearly three years since Shemar Moore's mother died, but the "Criminal Minds" star said she is with him as he gets ready to become a girl dad.

In an Instagram video posted Monday, Moore said his late mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, is "smiling" and is "so proud."

"Mama's in heaven. I miss her so much, I wish she was here," Moore said. "Wanted to make this happen while you were here, but you're still a part of all of this."

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, FILE Shemar Moore and mother Marilyn during The 31st Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

Moore's mother died on Feb. 8, 2020, due to multiple sclerosis and a heart condition, he said in an Instagram post in December 2020.

The two were close and Moore has credited her with his success as an actor.

"I promise to finish what we started," he said in a Mother's Day tribute to her in May 2020. "Dance… smile… while I do what you would want me to do… Show the world what you taught me and made me believe that anything is possible and go get it."

The due date for Moore's baby is Feb. 8, the same day his mother died.

"On February 8th, I'm gonna make one of her dreams come true," he told Jennifer Hudson on Monday's episode of her show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." "Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, FILE Shemar Moore is seen on the Kelly Clarkson show

"I'm so excited," he added. "I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed and God had my back and things lined up. My life is pretty grand but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

Moore's longtime girlfriend, actress Jesiree Dizon, also weighed in on having a baby girl in the video he shared on Instagram Monday.