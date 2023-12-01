The trailer for part two of the sixth and final season of "The Crown" is here.

The final episodes will see Princes William and Harry (portrayed by Ed McVey and Luther Ford, respectively) mourning the death of their mother Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), as well as Camilla Parker Bowles, portrayed by Olivia Williams, telling Dominic West's Prince Charles, "The boys need you now more than ever."

It will also see Queen Elizabeth II, played by Imelda Staunton, "reflecting on her life and legacy," according to a description of the series.

"As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla," a synopsis reads.

A Netflix description for the final episodes of the show states that the queen, "having approved the marriage between Prince Charles and Camilla ... starts to consider her reign and ultimately her legacy."

"Approaching her ninth decade, the Queen is forced to dig deep and really examine what is best for the future of the monarchy," the description states.

A screengrab from the trailer for the final season of "The Crown." Netflix/YouTube

Meanwhile, a short clip from the trailer teases the moment that Kate Middleton, portrayed by Meg Bellamy, wowed Prince William in college during a fashion show, where she wore her now-famous see-through dress.

Part two of the sixth season of "The Crown" premieres Dec. 14 on Netflix.