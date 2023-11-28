First-look photos of what's to come in the final season of "The Crown" are here.

Based on the photos released Tuesday, part two of the hit drama series' sixth season will see the moment now-Princess Kate wowed Prince William in college during a fashion show, and more.

Meg Bellamy, as Kate Middleton, in a scene from "The Crown." Justin Downing/Netflix

In one image, actress Meg Bellamy, who portrays Kate, is seen wearing Kate's famous, daring see-through dress while walking a runway during a college fashion show.

Another image shows Kate and William (portrayed by Ed McVey) together.

Meg Bellamy, as Kate Middleton, and Ed McVey, as Prince William, in a scene from "The Crown." Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Other images show the 2005 wedding of now-King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a moment between a young William and his brother Prince Harry.

Part one of the final season of "The Crown," which dropped on Netflix on Nov. 16, detailed the moments leading up to the death of the late Princess Diana.

According to Tudum, part two will see William and Harry growing up, and William's time as a student at the University of St. Andrews.

The final six episodes of "The Crown" will be available to stream on Netflix starting Dec. 14.