Declyn "Dex" Lauper, the rapper son of music legend Cyndi Lauper, was arrested for gun possession Wednesday night after police responded to a shooting in Harlem.

The 24-year-old victim was shot in the leg on West 112th Street at around 7:15 p.m., police said.

Police officers conducting a canvas for evidence located the 26-year-old rapper in possession of a loaded gun nearby.

Cyndi Lauper and son Declyn Lauper pose at the Tribecca Film Festival premiere after party for the Cyndi Lauper documentary "Let the Canary Sing" at Serafina UWS on June 14, 2023 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Lauper was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was not charged in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting victim, Omar Lewis, was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He is in stable condition at Mount Sinai Morningside.

This isn't the first time Lauper has run afoul of the law. He was arrested in July 2022 when police found him driving a stolen Mercedes Benz. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to community service and one year of probation, according to the New York Post.

The son of the "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer has followed in his mother's musical footsteps. Lauper teamed up with popular rapper G-Eazy for the song "K I D S" in 2019.