Cynthia Erivo rocked the desert over the weekend.
The "Wicked" star took the stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on Saturday night, performing the Prince classic "Purple Rain" as a guest singer for music director Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
A stream shared by Coachella showed Erivo on stage singing a moving rendition of the 1984 hit while Dudamel passionately conducts the orchestra on stage.
Erivo wore a white and black flowing dress during her performance as the sun set on the Coachella valley.
"Happy Coachella, everyone!" Erivo shouted before taking a final bow alongside Dudamel and others.
Prior to Erivo's performance, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl performed with Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic, leading the performance with the band's song "The Sky Is a Neighborhood."
Natasha Bedingfield also took the stage with the orchestra, singing her 2004 classic "Unwritten" accompanied by a choir on the festival stage.
Dudamel, who has served as the Los Angeles Philharmonic music director since the 2009-2010 season, opened the show by addressing the festival crowd.
"Hola Coachella! We are so, you cannot imagine, honored and happy to be here, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra," he said. "Maybe the best two weekends of our life, enjoying your energy, this wonderful and beautiful cultural fun environment."