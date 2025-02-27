Cynthia Erivo's connection to her "Wicked" character is a personal one.
The actress, who plays Elphaba Thropp in the blockbuster film, said playing the green-skinned character was an experience she was able to relate to.
"I just understand what it feels for people to expect less of you than you can give, you know? And that's this character," she told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts in an interview for the “20/20” special, “Countdown to Oscars with Robin Roberts,” which airs on Friday, February 28.
In one scene in particular, when a bullied Elphaba enters the Oz Dust Ballroom, she shared her process of reaching for her own past experiences to bring truth to her character, sharing, "I had to access some painful past moments. I know what it's like to walk into a room and no one wants you there."
"I would just sort of replay those moments to be able to tell the truth of that moment," Erivo added.
The film explores the unlikely friendship between Glinda and Elphaba, who is misunderstood for her green skin. At the end of the film, their relationship reaches a crossroads after they meet the Wizard of Oz, and their lives take different paths, which will be explored in the second film, "Wicked: For Good."
Erivo said that the film's theme of acceptance and belonging resonates with audiences.
"I think everyone-- everyone wants to belong," she said. "Everyone wants to feel seen. And even those who might not process that… want it. And I think being able to see it play out in front of you I think has pulled the heartstrings of people and connected with a lot of people who might not have the words."
The film particularly resonated with costume designer Paul Tazewell, who said he connected with Elphaba the most.
"My connection to Elphaba is so very direct because of who I am as a Black man and walking through life having experienced marginalization myself," said Tazewell, who is also nominated for best costume design for his work on "Wicked." "So seeing her clothing as sometimes as armor and a sense of dignity, and I wanted to make that both Elphaba and Glinda live on the same level."
The role of Elphaba earned Erivo an Oscar nomination for best actress in January. In total, "Wicked" earned 10 nominations, including best picture.
Erivo's co-star, Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda, is also nominated for best supporting actress.
Throughout the film, Erivo said that she and Grande fostered a special relationship on and off-screen.
"We sort of knew immediately that we needed to be hand in hand from the beginning," she said. "The two of us had all of the conversations, the deepest conversations we can have. By the end of it, we knew each other's tells, each other's signs, like, 'okay, she's tired, or I'm tired, or I'll take this one maybe.' It just built and built and built."
Elphaba and Glinda's story will continue in the second film later this year, "Wicked: For Good."
Erivo said that fans will expect to see the two friends "step into the decisions that they've made."
"They have to go separate ways," she said. "It becomes a little darker for them, a little tougher for them. But I think it's really beautiful the journeys that they have to go on, whether or not they come back together, I don't know. You have to see."
"Wicked: For Good" will hit theaters on Nov. 21.
The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."