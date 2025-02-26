As the 97th Academy Awards approach this Sunday, anticipation is building not only for the accolades but also for the evening's fashion statements. Among the most eagerly awaited appearances is that of Cynthia Erivo, renowned for her bold and avant-garde red carpet style.
This year, Erivo is set to take the Oscars stage alongside Ariana Grande to perform a number from their critically acclaimed film, "Wicked," which has garnered 10 nominations, including one for best picture.
Erivo's history of memorable Oscars ensembles includes her 2017 debut, where she wore a captivating floral Paolo Sebastian ball gown. For the 2024 red carpet, she donned a striking dark green leather Louis Vuitton dress, further cementing her status as one of fashion's best-dressed stars.
Beyond the Oscars, Erivo's fashion repertoire is rich with daring choices. At the 2024 Academy Museum Gala she sparkled in a sleeveless Louis Vuitton dress full of dazzling embroidery.
Her "Wicked" premiere looks as well as Met Gala appearances have been equally noteworthy, particularly her 2024 Thom Browne skirt suit that artfully blended classic and contemporary aesthetics that seamlessly aligned with the occasion's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme.
Stay tuned as we dive deeper into Cynthia Erivo's most iconic red carpet looks, celebrating her evolution into a true fashion trailblazer.
2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards
For the 2025 SAG Awards, the "Wicked" star shined in a vintage Givenchy Fall/Winter 1997 Couture dress.
Opening Ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024
Erivo arrived for the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival's red carpet in a gorgeous green Carolina Herrera gown that was topped with a ruffled cape.
"Wicked: Part One" European Premiere
The actress turned heads in an extraordinary Schiaparelli dress from Daniel Roseberry's Haute Couture Fall Winter 2024/2025 collection.
'Wicked: Part One' in Mexico City
Erivo's jaw-dropping custom Thom Browne ensemble featured sparkling black embroidery, a cinched, structured hip shape, and a hood that had witch-like hands coming out of the shoulders.
'Wicked' Los Angeles premiere
Erivo posed for cameras in an electric green custom Louis Vuitton dress paired with a voluminous fringe cape and loads of diamond jewels.
2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum
Wrapped in sparkling embroidery, Erivo's 2024 Academy Museum Gala dress by Louis Vuitton was a red carpet dream.
2024 Tony Awards
Erivo glowed in a sleeveless gold sequin dress by Louis Vuitton for the 77th annual Tony Awards.
2024 Met Gala
Erivo's Thom Browne Met Gala moment aligned seamlessly with the 2024 Met Gala's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme. The floral-filled look included a two-piece cropped jacket and skirt with a train.
2024 Oscars
The actress' Elphaba green era took the 2024 Oscars red carpet by storm. Erivo arrived in a leather Louis Vuitton dress with a deep-V neckline and ruffled short sleeves.
2022 Met Gala
It was hard to miss Erivo in her head-turning white Louis Vuitton look that incorporated a mashup of lace and feathered textures. She completed the look with a white headwrap.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' European premiere
Erivo made a vibrant appearance for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" European premiere in a fluorescent yellow floral print belted dress coat.
2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
The actress smiled for cameras in a ravishing red Louis Vuitton ensemble that included a glossy patent leather dress along with a matching cropped fur cape.
2020 Oscars
The "Harriet" star made a stunning red carpet appearance in a custom Atelier Versace one-shoulder ball gown. She finished the look with her signature, long stiletto nails and silver jewels.
2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Erivo's red and pink Schiaparelli dress looked like a work of art. It included a structured bodice top along with a tiered, full-skirt bottom.
2017 Oscars
The actress made her 2017 Oscars red carpet debut wearing a beautiful floral-print Paul Sabastian Fall 2016 Couture dress.