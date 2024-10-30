Bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid is coming out with a new book next year.
Reid, the author behind the No. 1 New York Times bestselling books "Daisy Jones & The Six," "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," "Malibu Rising" and "Carrie Soto Is Back," announced Wednesday that she will be releasing a new book titled "Atmosphere: A Love Story" in June 2025.
"I am so excited to be able to share the details about my new book, ATMOSPHERE," Reid said in a statement in a Random House press release. "I have long wanted to tell a sweeping, romantic love story, and when the character of astronomer Joan Goodwin came to me, I knew I had found my way in. I am thrilled to share this book with readers next June."
A description of the new novel was also shared on Reid's Instagram page with details about Joan's complex story, which is described as a "passionate and soaring story about the transformative power of love, this time among the stars."
"Joan Goodwin has been obsessed with the stars for as long as she can remember," the description states. "Thoughtful and reserved, Joan is content with her life as a professor of physics and astronomy at Rice University and as aunt to her precocious niece, Frances. That is, until she comes across an advertisement seeking the first women scientists to join NASA's Space Shuttle program. Suddenly, Joan burns to be one of the few people to go to space."
"Selected from a pool of thousands of applicants in the summer of 1980, Joan begins training at Houston's Johnson Space Center, alongside an exceptional group of fellow candidates: Top Gun pilots Hank Redmond and John Griffin, who are kind and easy-going even when the stakes are highest; mission specialist Lydia Danes, who has worked too hard to play nice; warm-hearted Donna Fitzgerald, who is navigating her own secrets; and Vanessa Ford, the magnetic and mysterious aeronautical engineer, who can fix any engine and fly any plane," the description continues.
"As the new astronauts become unlikely friends and prepare for their first flights, Joan finds a passion and a love she never imagined. In this new light, Joan begins to question everything she thinks she knows about her place in the observable universe. Then, in December of 1984, on mission STS-LR9, everything changes in an instant."
"Atmosphere: A Love Story" will arrive more than two years after Reid released "Carrie Soto Is Back," a novel set in the '90s about a tennis player who returns to the court after retirement to reclaim her record of Grand Slam titles.
The success of Reid's books have also led to one film and one television miniseries adaptation on Amazon Prime Video.
Her 2016 novel, "One True Loves," was adapted into a comedy-drama film in 2023 starring Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu and Luke Bracey.
In 2023, Reid's 2019 bestselling novel "Daisy Jones & The Six" was turned into a show from Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone and Will Harrison. It was nominated for several Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards.
"Atmosphere: A Love Story" will be released June 3, 2025 and is available for preorder now.