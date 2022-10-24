Lindsay Arnold's family is growing by one.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro, who last competed on season 30, announced Monday on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Sam Cusick, sharing photos of her family in a picture-perfect fall setting.

"Baby #2 coming May 2023," Arnold, 28, wrote. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister."

The couple, who married in June 2015, are also parents to their first child, their daughter Sage, who was born in November 2020.

Christopher Willard/ABC Televison "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold.

Arnold made headlines last month when she revealed she wouldn't compete on "Dancing with the Stars" season 31, calling it "one of the hardest decisions to make."

"Ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family," the season 25 Mirrorball champion wrote in her post. "DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!"