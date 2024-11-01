"Dancing with the Stars" is approaching its 500th episode and the show is celebrating the milestone in a big way.
The show will kick off with a dance number to "Crazy in Love" by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, and it will be choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.
The dance number will be a nod to the first episode of the show, which aired in 2005 and opened with a dance to "Crazy in Love," according to a press release for the upcoming episode.
Familiar faces from over the years will also return to the ballroom, the press release says.
In addition to the big celebration, the season's remaining couples will perform dance numbers paying tribute to past memorable dances.
Some of the dances that will be performed include Contemporary, Quickstep, Argentine Tango and Viennese Waltz.
The couples will also take part in the "Instant Dance Challenge" during a second round dance on the show, where they won't know the style or the song until five minutes before performing it live.
See what each couple is dancing below:
- Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough's performance in season five, to "Hey Pachuco" by Royal Crown Revue.
- "The Bachelor" Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Contemporary, inspired by Riker Lynch and Allison Holker's performance in season 20, to "Work Song" by Hozier.
- NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by James Hinchliffe and Sharna Burgess performance in season 23, to "Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)" by Gotan Project.
- TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough's performance in season 16, to "Para Te" by Appart.
- Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold's performance in season 25, to "Chuck Berry" by Pharrell Williams.
- Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz, inspired by Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas' performance in season 31, to "Glimpse of Us" by Joji.
The 500th episode of "Dancing with the Stars" will air on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET and simulcast live across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and the next day on Hulu.
