The "Dancing with the Stars" live tour is returning in 2024!
Emma Slater, who will co-host the live tour, made the announcement with the help of fellow "DWTS" pro Britt Stewart in an LOL-worthy and glitter-filled video shared Tuesday.
"See the ballroom brought to life in this brand-new production featuring your favorite Dancing with the Stars pros, PLUS special guest stars!" the live tour's official site reads. "With dazzling routines in every style, jaw-dropping talent, and non-stop entertainment, it's sure to be an unforgettable night full of all the magic of the TV show and more!"
No dates have been announced yet, though Slater said in the video the tour will kick off in January 2024.
The live tour likely feature some pros and celebs from "Dancing with the Stars" season 32, which will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, and will stream the next day on Hulu.
While the whole star-studded "DWTS" cast won't be revealed until Sept. 13 on "Good Morning America," it was announced on Friday on "GMA" that "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.
For more info on the "Dancing with the Stars" live tour set for 2024, including some of the tour stops, visit www.dwtstour.com.