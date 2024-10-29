Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey star in the trailer for Luca Guadagnino's new film "Queer."
"A wise old queen taught me that I had a duty to live. You know, to conquer hate with knowledge and sincerity and love," Craig's character William Lee says in the trailer, released Tuesday and largely set to a cover of "All Apologies" by Nirvana. "The difficulty is to convince someone else he is really part of you."
Sparks fly when William sees Starkey's character Eugene Allerton, and we see the two get to know each other, with William's desire for Eugene evident from the start.
"What you got to lose?" William asks Eugene, who replies, "Independence."
Later, William tells Eugene, "I want to talk to you … without speaking," and we get a dreamy and romantic montage of the two together.
Watch the full trailer here.
Based on William S. Burroughs' 1985 novel of the same name, "Queer" follows William Lee (Craig), an American expat in 1950's Mexico City, described in the film's synopsis as someone who "spends his days almost entirely alone, except for a few contacts with other members of the small American community."
"His encounters with Eugene Allerton (Starkey), an expat former soldier, new to the city, shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody," the synopsis concludes.
The film, written by Justin Kuritzkes, also stars Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga and Omar Apollo.
"Queer" arrives in theaters this November.