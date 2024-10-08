The new trailer for the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" has just been released, giving fans another look at Timothée Chalamet playing the music legend in the early days of his career.
"You tramped all the way from Minnesota -- why is that?" Edward Norton as Pete Seeger says in the beginning of the clip.
Chalamet responds, "I wanted to catch a spark."
The clip gives us another taste of Chalamet's vocal chops, with the trailer soundtracked to his version of Dylan's "Girl from the North Country," as well as the iconic "Like a Rolling Stone."
Watch the trailer here.
We also see glimpses of Dylan's relationships with Sylvie Russo and Joan Baez, played by Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro, respectively. It also shows him dealing with his rise to fame and his disillusionment with his own career.
"Two hundred people in that room and each one wants me to be somebody else. They should just let me be," Dylan says.
When asked, "Let you be what?" he responds, "Whatever it is they don't want me to be."
The film follows Dylan through his 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival, where he shocked the crowd by plugging in an electric guitar -- a scene we see in the trailer.
"I'm not sure they wanna hear what I wanna play, Johnny," Dylan says to Johnny Cash, played by Boyd Holbrook.
Cash replies, "I wanna hear it," and later adds, "Make some noise, BD."
"A Complete Unknown," directed by James Mangold, opens in theaters Christmas Day.