The official teaser for "A Complete Unknown" debuted Wednesday, giving us a good look at Timothée Chalamet as a young Bob Dylan.
"I wanna tell you a little story," Edward Norton's Pete Seeger says at the beginning of the teaser. "Few months back, my friend Woody Guthrie and I, we met a young man. He dropped in on us outta nowhere, and he played us a song. And in that moment, we got a feeling we were getting a glimpse of the future."
It's at this point we see the silhouette of Chalamet's Dylan as he begins to sing "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall," which he plays for the rest of the teaser.
"A Complete Unknown" is directed by James Mangold, the filmmaker behind "Girl, Interrupted," "Walk the Line," "3:10 to Yuma," "Logan," "Ford v Ferrari" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."
In addition to Chalamet and Norton, the film stars Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Norbert Leo Butz, Dan Fogler and Scoot McNairy.
According to the film's synopsis, it's set "in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s" and follows "19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan's meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts -- his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation -- culminating in his groundbreaking electronic rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965."
"A Complete Unknown" is coming to theaters this December.