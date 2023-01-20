Shay Mooney of the country duo Dan + Shay welcomed his third child with wife Hannah Billingsley on Tuesday.

In a sweet Instagram video shared on Friday, Mooney is seen singing his and Dan Smyers' song "When I Pray for You" to his newborn son Abram Shay Mooney, as Abram sleeps on his chest.

"Grateful doesn't begin to cover it," Mooney wrote in the caption.

Billingsley also shared the video on her instagram and wrote in the caption, "First song sang to the newest family member… Abram Shay, you're so loved and so prayed over, baby boy. Thankful for all that God has done for us this week."

John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM, FILE Hannah Mooney and Shay Mooney attend the 14th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium, Aug. 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, announced they were expecting their third child last August.