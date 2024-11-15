"Full House" actor Dave Coulier is keeping a positive outlook following his cancer diagnosis.
On Friday, Coulier shared a photo of himself at a chemotherapy appointment along with a message that read, "Putting a positive spin and sending love to all of you who are battling and going through chemo."
"And remember to laugh," he added with a heart emoji.
Coulier announced Wednesday on his podcast "Full House Rewind" that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
"I've often worn many hats in my life and career, and today, I'm wearing this hat for another reason," he said. "A few weeks ago I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Mhm, big surprise, it's a type of cancer."
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that forms in the lymph system, part of the immune system that helps protect the body from infection and disease, according to the National Cancer Institute.
In his announcement, Coulier revealed that he was undergoing chemotherapy and had made the decision to shave his head as a "preemptive strike," rather than wait for his hair to fall out.
Coulier added that he wanted to share his personal battle with cancer to raise awareness about the disease, which has also affected his family.
"Early detection can mean all the difference in the world," he said. "And if my encouragement can lead you to get checked out by your doctor sooner than later and can possibly help even just one of you, well, this little journey that I'm on is all going to be worth it, because there's a lot of things to live for, so many things for you to look forward to."