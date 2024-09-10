Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has revealed he has fathered a child outside of his marriage.
"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he began in a statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
Grohl married his wife, Jordyn Blum, in 2003. The couple share three children together: Violet Maye Grohl, 18, Harper Willow Grohl, 15, and Ophelia Saint Grohl, 10.
The singer, who is relatively private about his personal life, has talked about his kids and being a dad in past interviews over the years. In 2009, he opened up about fatherhood in an interview with TIME.
"The band is not the most important thing in my life," he said at the time. "My kids are my most important thing in my life. They're in charge of my career."