Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl stepped out of the spotlight and into a collapsible, acrylic canopy with his smoker, brisket and ribs over the weekend, barbecuing food for hundreds of hungry and unhoused people in Los Angeles.

The "Times Like These" singer showed up at Hope the Mission on Feb. 22, a number of his friends and barbecue smokers in tow, to support the mission's shelters.

"He provided the food and the time and got caught cooking over 24 hours in the middle of the storm last week," Grace Ancheta, director of development for Hope the Mission, told ABC News, referring to the multi-day storm system that battered much of Southern California over the weekend with heavy downpours and, in some places, snow.

Courtesy of Hope the Mission Dave Grohl adds heat to the smoker.

Courtesy of Hope the Mission The smoker used by Dave Grohl to feed 450 plus Los Angeles homeless people.

Ancheta said that Grohl also "stayed to serve his food to all of our participants at the Trebek Center shelter" in the northwest San Fernando Valley.

As Grohl cooked food for more than 450 dinners to distribute to several Hope the Mission shelters, chief executive officer and founder Ken Craft and Rowan Vansleve, mission president and chief financial officer, kept busy as well, running 350 miles from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in an effort to fundraise the $350,000 needed to open their next three family shelters.

Courtesy of Hope the Mission Homemade BBQ made by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Courtesy of Hope the Mission Dave Grohl holds up a smoked brisket.

As of time of publication, Craft and Vansleve are currently in day 13 of their fundraising run, which is estimated to take about 21 days to complete.

Formerly the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, the organization is spread out over 17 facilities with 170 family and youth beds, 138 emergency beds, 818 interim housing beds, 13 recovery beds and 30 safe parking spots.

The faith-based nonprofit organization -- which was founded in 2009 and works to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness -- offers both immediate and long-term assistance.