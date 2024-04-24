Newton Nguyen joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to share a delicious recipe from his new cookbook.

Check out the full recipe below from "Newt: A Cookbook for All."

Thai Basil Chicken - Pad Krapow Gai

A plate of Pad Krapow Gai, Thai basil chicken, over rice with an over easy egg. HarperCollins Publishers

Serves: 2

Ingredients

For the sauce:

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons dark soy sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

2 tablespoons water

For the chicken:

2 tablespoons avocado oil

5 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 shallot, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

3 to 5 Thai chili peppers, sliced, or more or less to taste

1/2 bell pepper, finely diced

12 ounces ground chicken

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups Thai basil (about 1/2 ounce)

For serving:

Steamed white rice

2 fried eggs

Directions

1. Mix together all of the ingredients for the sauce in a small bowl and stir to dissolve the sugar. Set aside.

2. For the chicken, heat a wok over medium-high heat and add the avocado oil. Add the garlic, shallot and Thai chilis, and stir-fry for about 30 seconds, until fragrant. Add the bell pepper and stir-fry for 30 seconds, until just beginning to soften.

3. Add the ground chicken and break it apart with a spatula while you press it into the wok with the back of the spatula. Season with the salt and black pepper and stir-fry until the chicken is no longer pink, about 3 minutes.

4. Stir in the sauce, mix well, and reduce for 30 seconds before adding the basil. Give the mixture one last stir before removing from the heat. Serve the chicken over a bed of white rice and top each serving with a fried egg.

Recipe reprinted with permission from the book "NEWT: A Cookbook For All by Newt Nguyen." Copyright © 2024 by Newt Nguyen. To be published April 23, 2024, by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

