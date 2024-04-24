Newton Nguyen joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to share a delicious recipe from his new cookbook.
Check out the full recipe below from "Newt: A Cookbook for All."
Thai Basil Chicken - Pad Krapow Gai
Serves: 2
Ingredients
For the sauce:
1 tablespoon oyster sauce
2 teaspoons fish sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons dark soy sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons sugar
2 tablespoons water
For the chicken:
2 tablespoons avocado oil
5 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 shallot, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
3 to 5 Thai chili peppers, sliced, or more or less to taste
1/2 bell pepper, finely diced
12 ounces ground chicken
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 1/2 cups Thai basil (about 1/2 ounce)
For serving:
Steamed white rice
2 fried eggs
Directions
1. Mix together all of the ingredients for the sauce in a small bowl and stir to dissolve the sugar. Set aside.
2. For the chicken, heat a wok over medium-high heat and add the avocado oil. Add the garlic, shallot and Thai chilis, and stir-fry for about 30 seconds, until fragrant. Add the bell pepper and stir-fry for 30 seconds, until just beginning to soften.
3. Add the ground chicken and break it apart with a spatula while you press it into the wok with the back of the spatula. Season with the salt and black pepper and stir-fry until the chicken is no longer pink, about 3 minutes.
4. Stir in the sauce, mix well, and reduce for 30 seconds before adding the basil. Give the mixture one last stir before removing from the heat. Serve the chicken over a bed of white rice and top each serving with a fried egg.
Recipe reprinted with permission from the book "NEWT: A Cookbook For All by Newt Nguyen." Copyright © 2024 by Newt Nguyen. To be published April 23, 2024, by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.
