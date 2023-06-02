As the Foos continued to announce more concerts and the release date for "But Here We Are" drew closer, questions remained about who would be taking Hawkins' place behind the kit. Ahead of their first scheduled show in May, Foo Fighters held a streaming concert which appeared to reveal Josh Freese, who previously played with bands including Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle and The Offspring, as their new drummer.