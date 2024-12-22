Demi Moore shares sweet message for Rob Lowe after reuniting with her 'About Last Night' co-star
Demi Moore shared a sweet message and photos after reuniting with her "About Last Night" co-star Rob Lowe at a screening of her film.
Moore took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of her and her good friend and 1986 co-star at a screening of her critically acclaimed film "The Substance." Moore also included a video of Lowe joining her on stage at the event supporting the film.
"About Last (Saturday) Night with @roblowe 😉 An '80s reunion to round out 2024 — thank you, Rob, for introducing our @trythesubstance screening!" Moore wrote in her post from the event, which took place on Dec. 14. "Grateful for the past, the present, and what's yet to come ♥️."
In a video shared by Moore, she stood in front of the screen while presenting her new film.
"What's your favorite movie?" shouts a voice in the background, which is soon revealed to be Lowe. "It better be the one I'm thinking of," he adds.
"'About Last Night,'" both actors say with a laugh.
"Ladies and Gentleman, a special guest, Mr. Rob Lowe," Moore says as Lowe embraces the actress at the front of the room.
"So proud of my great friend, Demi and her amazing movie. #TheSubstance," Lowe wrote Friday on Instagram, sharing the clip.
Moore and Lowe starred together in "About Last Night" in 1986. The film chronicled Lowe and Moore's characters meeting and slowly developing a relationship together. The film grossed more than $30 million, according to The Numbers, a box office tracking site.