Jake Gyllenhaal confirmed this week that he and Oscar winner Denzel Washington will be taking to the stage in a production of William Shakespeare's classic "Othello" on Broadway.

"Can't wait," Gyllenhaal wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday of the project, which will be directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, who called the shots for Washington's Tony-winning performance in "Fences" in 2010.

Leon also directed Washington in the 2014 revival of "A Raisin in the Sun."

The curtain will go up sometime in 2025, with Washington in the title role of the jealous soldier, and Gyllenhaal as the scheming Iago, who sets into motion the tragic downfall of the decorated veteran.

Fans can sign up for ticket information here.

The play will be staged at a Shubert Organization theatre in New York City. The exact venue and further casting will be revealed at a later date.

While Washington's last Broadway stand was in 2018, in the revival of the classic "The Iceman Cometh," Gyllenhaal was last on the boards in 2019's "Sea Wall/A Life," earning a Tony nomination for best performance by a leading actor in a play.

Washington last danced with the Bard in an acclaimed rendition of "The Tragedy of Macbeth," which was in theaters and on Apple TV+ in 2022, and which earned him his 10th Oscar nomination. He first played "Othello" as a college student at New York's Fordham University.