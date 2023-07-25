Derek Hough and his fiancee Hayley Erbert have brought "Turning Page," the iconic song that was used during Bella and Edward's wedding in "Twilight," to life in a music video.
The song, which is by the band Sleeping At Last and sung by lead singer Ryan O'Neal, was released in 2011 and is known for its dreamy melody and romantic lyrics.
"I was incredibly humbled when @sleepingatlast asked me to create a video for this iconic song," Hough wrote the caption of an Instagram post Tuesday. "Like so many, I have loved this song since the gentle strings and sentimental lyrics pierced my heart."
- 1
- 2
- 3September 8, 2020
"I had a general idea for the concept of the video but needed the brilliance and incomparable mind of @phillipchbeeb to fully create and realize it," he continued. "Phillip and @makenziedustman really took this project on with care and thoughtful brilliance. Always in awe."
"We wanted to create a piece about life, a fleeting journey, an impermanent dance between birth and death," the "Dancing with the Stars" judge added. "Like the sands of time we eventually return to the earth. Yet, despite our transient existence, the essence of life lies in cherishing and embracing LOVE during our brief experience. The pursuit of LOVE and CONNECTION makes this journey all the more worthwhile. Even when we must say goodbye to our loved ones."
Hough then thanked O'Neal "for letting us create to your stunning song my friend 🙏 ♥️."
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, O'Neal said he "already knew it was going to be beautiful."
"It's exactly what I'd hope for and a million times more," O'Neal said about the music video. "It's not just a love song; it's a little bit of a life and death song. Like an overarching kind of song for the story of our lives."
Phillip Chbeeb and Mackenzie Dustman collaborated with Hough on the choreography. Dancers who starred in the music video alongside Hough and Erbert included Erica Klein, Jason Glover, Haley Jonae, Billy Mustapha, Lex Ishimoto and "Dancing with the Stars" pro Koko Iwasaki.
Watch the full music video below.