Derek Hough is mourning the loss of his grandmother Romaine Heaton.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge, 38, shared the tragic news to Instagram on Easter, March 31. Hough's rep confirmed to "Good Morning America" that Heaton died the day prior at the age of 94.

"Losing Grandma feels like losing a part of our family's soul," Hough wrote in his Instagram post. "She was the one with endless stories, each one teaching us something new or just making us double over with laughter. Her stories were almost unbelievable, igniting our imaginations."

Hough called the love he received from his grandmother "the kind that made you feel seen, heard, and valued, no matter what."

"As we say goodbye, I'm reminded of all the beautiful moments we shared, and somehow, it feels like she's still here, guiding us, loving us," the six-time Mirrorball Trophy champ continued.

"Grandma, you've given us so much to remember, to cherish, and to pass on. We miss you terribly, but we're grateful for every second we got to spend with you. So long… for now you little stinker," he concluded. "You'll always be in our hearts, making us smile. We love you."