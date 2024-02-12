Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert didn't hide who they were rooting for during last night's Super Bowl.

Hough took to Instagram on Sunday night to show how he and Erbert were -- in their own way -- cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

"One of us is from Kansas, the other isn't. Can you guess who?" Hough captioned the adorable photo.

In the snap, the "Dancing with the Stars" judge is wearing a "Team Taylor"-inspired NFL logo sweatshirt while a clearly excited Erbert dons what looks to be a piece of official Chiefs merch.

The night ended up being a good one for the couple, as the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in overtime and Taylor Swift got to celebrate boyfriend Travis Kelce's big win.

Hough and Erbert married in August, and this night of celebration comes after Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy and a scheduled cranioplasty in December.

The pair recently gave an update on how Erbert is doing these days, with her saying, "To this day, I still have really good days, and I have really bad days, emotionally and physically sometimes."

"But I'm doing so much better every single day," she continued. "Truly, there is so much progress every day."