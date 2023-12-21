Derek Hough's wife, Hayley Erbert, is on the "path to a full recovery" after undergoing cranioplasty surgery.

In an update that the "Dancing with the Stars" judge shared on Instagram Thursday, Hough said that Erbert's procedure "has been successfully completed as planned."

"This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife's recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here," Hough said in the caption of the post which included an image of him kneeling next to Erbert in her hospital bed. "We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community."

According to the National Library of Medicine, a cranioplasty "is the surgical intervention to repair cranial defects in both cosmetic and functional ways." It is performed "mostly after traumatic injuries."

Hough has been keeping his followers updated since Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy earlier this month.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attends the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., June 14, 2023. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

On Dec. 7, Hough said his wife was taken to the hospital at the end of their Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C. He said that Erbert "became disoriented" and "was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy."

An emergency craniectomy is a type of brain surgery typically performed in emergency situations, which relieves pressure on the brain. During the procedure, a surgeon removes a piece of skull, which is later replaced during a surgery called a cranioplasty, according to StatPearls, an online library published in the National Library of Medicine.

Last week, Hough shared a video of him and Erbert taking a walk in Washington, D.C., along with an update about his wife's recovery process, as well as a mention about how she would need to undergo another surgery in a few weeks to "insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy."

It's unclear whether the cranioplasty was performed because of Erbert's craniectomy, but the NIH says that the procedure can take place after a decompressive craniectomy.

Hough ended his update about his wife by expressing his "heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude" for the "outpouring of support and prayers."

He also thanked the medical team involved.

"Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery," he said. "Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

"It's truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us," he said.