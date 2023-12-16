Derek Hough says his wife, Hayley Erbert, is "doing well" after undergoing an emergency craniectomy last week.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared a video Friday of him and Erbert taking a walk in Washington, D.C., and shared an update in the caption of the post of his wife's recovery process.

"As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives," he began. "It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant."

"Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle," Hough continued before saying that Erbert will need to undergo another surgery in a few weeks to "insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy."

"It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury," he said.

On Dec. 7, Hough shared a message on Instagram that his wife was taken to the hospital at the end of their Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C. Hough said Erbert "became disoriented" and "was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy."

An emergency craniectomy is a type of brain surgery typically performed in emergency situations, which relieves pressure on the brain. During the procedure, a surgeon removes a piece of skull, which is later replaced during a surgery called a cranioplasty, according to StatPearls, an online library published in the National Library of Medicine.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attends the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., June 14, 2023. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

In his post on Friday, Hough thanked the "incredible support and medical care" that Erbert has received as well as the "unwavering support." He also reflected on what he's learned from these last few days amid his wife's health battle.

"It's been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change," he said. "But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us."

"While this isn't the holiday season either of us envisioned, it's one that we're incredibly grateful to have," Hough said. "We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it."