'Dexter: Original Sin' gets official trailer for highly anticipated origin series: Watch here
The official trailer for "Dexter: Original Sin" shows the origin story of one of TV's deadliest characters.
The trailer shows a young Dexter (Patrick Gibson) discovering the code that will guide his decades of killing, all with the help of his father Harry (Christian Slater).
"It was simple: kill the bad guys who escaped justice, and don't get caught," Michael C. Hall, who played Dexter for the original series' eight-season run, says as the younger Dexter's inner voice.
"If anyone knows how powerful urges can be, it's me," a young Dexter says. "This is who I am. Who I need to be."
Hall gets the final words of the trailer, saying, "Learning my code was just the beginning. Bringing it to life for the first time is a whole new story."
The series is set in 1991 Miami and "follows Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer," according to an official synopsis.
"When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar," it continues. "This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."
Aside from Gibson and Slater, the series also stars Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson and more, with special guest stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey.
"Dexter: Original Sin" premieres Friday, Dec. 13, for subscribers of the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. The series makes its on-air debut in the U.S. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.