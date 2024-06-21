Patrick Dempsey is joining the cast of "Dexter: Original Sin."
The upcoming series for Paramount+ Showtime is a prequel to the award-winning crime drama television series, "Dexter," which aired from 2006 to 2013 on Showtime. The original show was about a serial killer who spends his days solving crimes and nights committing them.
According to Paramount+ Showtime, the prequel will be set in 1991 Miami and follow Dexter as he "transitions from student to avenging serial killer."
"When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness,” read a show description. "With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar."
Dempsey, who is known for his role as Dr. Derek Shepherd in the ABC Series "Grey’s Anatomy," will play Aaron Spencer in the prequel, the captain of Miami Metro homicide who has a decades-long relationship with Harry Morgan, Dexter’s dad, who will be portrayed by Christian Slater, according to Paramount+ Showtime.
"Patrick Dempsey is a beloved actor who is internationally known for the iconic characters he has played and his performances," Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have him join our all-star cast of ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ the highly anticipated origins story of the franchise."
Also starring in the Paramount+ Showtime prequel are Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Molly Brown as Debra Morgan. James Martinez will play Angel Batista, Christina Milian will play Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shmizu will star as Vince Masuka and Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt.
Clyde Phillips is the showrunner for the series and the executive producer.
The official release date for “Dexter: Original Sin” hasn’t been announced yet.