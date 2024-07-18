Fans of the vigilante killer Dexter Morgan officially have a first look at his prequel series, "Dexter: Original Sin."
This series, set 15 years before the original "Dexter," will follow the lives of the Morgan family. Christian Slater will play Harry Morgan, Patrick Gibson will play Dexter Morgan, and Molly Brown will play Debra Morgan.
According to a release from Paramount+ and Showtime, the new 10-episode series details the origin story of Dexter's murderous future.
"Set in 1991 Miami, 'Dexter: Original Sin' follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness," reads the release. "With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements' radar."
It was announced in June that Patrick Dempsey would also join the cast as Aaron Spencer, the captain of Miami Metro homicide who has a decades-long relationship with Harry Morgan.
Clyde Phillips is the showrunner for the series and the executive producer.
The official release date for "Dexter: Original Sin" hasn't been announced yet.