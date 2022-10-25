Disney Branded Television and the BBC are joining forces to bring the beloved British sci-fi show "Doctor Who" to a global audience.

The companies announces Tuesday that Disney+ would become the new home for "Doctor Who" outside the U.K., where it will still exclusively air on the BBC, for new seasons of the show beginning in 2023.

Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to portray the 15th Doctor, appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" to share the news.

The Doctor is a two-hearted alien who can regenerate themselves and who travels through space and time in the TARDIS -- which stands for "time and relative dimension in space" -- a blue police box that's bigger on the inside than it appears. The Doctor is usually accompanied by human -- and sometimes alien -- companions, who join in on various adventures.

"Doctor Who" first appeared on TV in the U.K. in 1963. Since then, 13 actors have portrayed the character. Gatwa's version of the character will debut in 2023 as the show celebrates its 60th anniversary.

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds -- with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," showrunner Russell T Davies said in a statement.

Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, also weighed in on the news. "'Doctor Who' has captivated the imaginations of families around the world for the past six decades," Davis said in a statement. "We are so excited about this collaboration with the BBC, and the opportunity to bring this iconic franchise -- and Russell T Davies' brilliant vision -- to life for a huge new global audience."

"Grab your sonic screwdrivers and prepare to travel through time and space!" Davis added, referring to The Doctor's iconic multifunctional tool, which can be used for a variety of purposes.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer for the BBC, said in a separate statement that she was "thrilled" about the partnership, calling Disney "the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world."

"Russell T Davies' vision for Doctor Who has always been out of this world and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor's epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve," Moore stated.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.