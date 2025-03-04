-- Doja Cat is responding to some criticism over her performance during her James Bond tribute at the Oscars.
The "Need to Know" singer took to Instagram on Monday to address the performance and some fans' reactions to it saying she feels "amazing about the whole thing," but admitted "nerves" got to her during the show on Sunday night.
"I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f--- for me," said Doja Cat in her message about the tribute which she performed with Lisa from Blackpink and Raye.
The singer acknowledged the mixed reactions to her portion of the performance-- a rendition of "Diamonds Are Forever," the titular song of the 1971 Bond film.
"I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself," she wrote.
Doja Cat called the song a "classic" and noted that she "put a lot of work into it."
"The nerves got to me and a b--- hit some flats," she said of the performance.
Ultimately, the singer said she remains excited to take on a similar opportunity in the future.
"I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing," she finished.
In her message, Doja Cat also shared highlights from her night including dancing with Sarah Paulson and called "Flow," the best animated feature film winner, her "favorite movie of all time."
Doja Cat took the Oscars stage mid-way through the show alongside singers Lisa from Blackpink and Raye to perform a musical tribute to the James Bond films.
Margaret Qualley opened the performance dancing with a group of male dancers before Lisa sang "Live and Let Die," Raye sang "Skyfall" and Doja performed "Diamonds Are Forever."
The performance honored the iconic film franchise's longtime producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.
On Feb. 20, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios had taken over creative control of the James Bond franchise from Broccoli and Wilson.