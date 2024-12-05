Dolly Parton opens up casting for her new Broadway musical: 'Announcing the search for Dolly'
Dolly Parton announced this week that auditions were officially open for her new musical coming to Broadway, "Dolly: an Original Musical."
Parton took to Instagram on Thursday to kick off the search for cast members to help bring her story to Broadway in 2026.
According to the production's website, the show is "searching for performers of all ages to portray Dolly at different stages of her incredible life."
"I'm announcing the search for Dolly," Parton said in her video post Thursday. "Whether you're chasing your dreams from a small town or you've spent years performing on stages across the country, I want to give you the chance to help me bring my story to Broadway and maybe even play me."
Parton said she is looking for talented performers who can best represent her life's journey, "whether you're an experienced theater professional or an undiscovered gem with that little special something."
The legendary musician and songwriter said a "selected few" performers would get to audition for the show's casting director.
"This show is a celebration of my music, my life and all the amazing people who've been with me along the way," she added. "Now, we're looking for talented performers who can capture the spirit of my journey."
"Dolly: an Original Musical" will be directed by Bartlett Sher, with music and lyrics from Parton, according to its official website.
Interested audition applicants are instructed on the website to upload a one-minute video to social media featuring them singing their favorite Parton tune, tagging the post #SearchForDolly. According to the website, "acceptable social media platforms include Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube or Twitter (X)."
Applicants can then fill out the "musical application form" on the website, dollymusical.com, to complete their submission.
Applicants under 18 must submit an audition video directly to the website. Submissions must be entered before 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 12, 2025.
"Dolly: an Original Musical" will hit Broadway stages in 2026.