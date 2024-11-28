Dolph Lundgren says he's optimistic he'll soon be cancer-free in the latest update on his cancer battle.
The "Rocky IV" actor, 67, shared a video to Instagram on Nov. 27 from a hospital bed at UCLA to tell fans he was undergoing a procedure to "get rid of that last tumor."
"Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, then I guess I'll be cancer-free, so I'm looking forward to this procedure," he said.
The procedure Lundgren said he was undergoing is a lung ablation. Ablative therapies use either hot or cold temperatures or high-energy radio waves to kill cancer cells and their surrounding tissue without the need for surgery, according to the American Cancer Society.
"It's been a rough ride and really taught me how to live in the moment and enjoy every moment of life," Lundgren said in the video. "I mean, it's the only way to go."
In the post's caption, Lundgren said he had "gratefulness and excitement for a bright future" and thanked his followers for their support.
Lundgren shared his cancer journey in May 2023, saying he was first diagnosed in 2015, after doctors found a cancerous tumor in his kidney. After removing that tumor, he was in remission until 2020, when his doctors discovered more tumors.
He said at the time that doctors told him he had "two to three years" left to live.
Lundgren later shared that after undergoing additional treatments, the tumors had shrunk by "about 90%" by 2022, and that he was in the process of taking out the remaining scar tissue from the tumors.