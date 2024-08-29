Don Johnson recently reunited with his former mother-in-law and co-star Tippi Hedren.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the "Miami Vice" star shared a photo of himself and Hedren standing alongside each other.
Hedren can be seen sweetly holding onto her former son-in-law's arm while the two sport big smiles for the camera.
"Beautiful….my co-star, Tippy Hedren," Don Johnson wrote in the caption.
Don Johnson and Hedren previously co-starred in the 1973 movie "The Harrad Experiment."
The "Nash Bridges" actor was also married to Hedren's daughter Melanie Griffith twice, first in 1976 and then in 1989 before the couple divorced for a second time in 1996. Hedren shares Griffith with ex-husband Peter Griffith, who died in 2001.
Griffith and Don Johnson share one daughter, actress Dakota Johnson, 34. Don Johnson is also a dad to four other children including Jesse Johnson, 41, whom Johnson shares with ex Patti D'Arbanville, and Atherton Johnson, 24, Jasper Johnson, 22, and Deacon Johnson, 18, whom he shares with current wife Kelley Phleger.
Griffith is mom to Alexander Bauer, whom she shares with ex-husband Steven Bauer, and Stella Banderas, whom she shares with ex-husband Antonio Banderas.
Hedren has previously made appearances on her daughter's social media pages as well. In 2022, Griffith shared a sweet photo of herself and Hedren embracing each other on a couch while sharing her gratitude for her mom.
"Thankful that my Mom is still here with us," she wrote in the caption at the time.
Hedren first rose to fame for her role as Melanie Daniels in Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 film "The Birds."
Known for her philanthropy work, she has devoted her time to charity and has worked with relief programs to help those affected by earthquakes, hurricanes, famine and war throughout her life.
Hedren is also an animal rights activist and currently serves as the founder and president of the Roar Foundation, which supports the Shambala Preserve in Acton, California.