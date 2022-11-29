Thanksgiving may be over, but actress Melanie Griffith is thankful for her mom every day.
On Instagram Monday, the actress, 65, shared a photo of her and her mother Nathalie Kay "Tippi" Hedren, also an actress, embracing on a couch.
"Thankful that my Mom is still here with us," Griffith wrote in the caption.
Griffith, whose own daughter is actress Dakota Johnson, is Hedren's only daughter. She celebrates Hedren on and off social media every chance she gets, including on Hedren's birthdays.
- 1
- 2
- 3
For her 92nd birthday in January, Griffith shared a carousel of photos of Hedren and wished her a happy birthday in the caption.
Hedren rose to fame for her role as Melanie Daniels in Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 film, "The Birds." Throughout her career, she has devoted her time to charity and worked with relief programs to help those affected by earthquakes, hurricanes, famine and war. She is also an animal rights activist, serving as the founder and president of the Roar Foundation, which supports the Shambala Preserve in Acton, California.