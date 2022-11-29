Thanksgiving may be over, but actress Melanie Griffith is thankful for her mom every day.

On Instagram Monday, the actress, 65, shared a photo of her and her mother Nathalie Kay "Tippi" Hedren, also an actress, embracing on a couch.

"Thankful that my Mom is still here with us," Griffith wrote in the caption.

Griffith, whose own daughter is actress Dakota Johnson, is Hedren's only daughter. She celebrates Hedren on and off social media every chance she gets, including on Hedren's birthdays.

For her 92nd birthday in January, Griffith shared a carousel of photos of Hedren and wished her a happy birthday in the caption.