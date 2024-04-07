Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has married his longtime partner, real estate agent Tim Malone, in a New York City wedding, a representative for Lemon confirmed to ABC News.

The couple is "thrilled" following their Saturday ceremony, the representative said.

Lemon, 58, and Malone, 40, shared a photo of the couple wearing wedding tuxedos and smiling while standing on the steps of a church holding three dogs.

Tim Malone and Don Lemon are seen after getting married on April 6, 2024 in New York. Mega/GC Images via Getty Images

"Just married!" read the caption of the post, which garnered congratulatory comments from rapper Fat Joe, actress and comedian Leslie Jones and more.

Lemon and Malone shared several photos and videos of the April ceremony on their Instagram stories, which included celebratory dancing and a shot of the newlyweds walking the three dogs down the street following the event.

Lemon's Instagram Story showed several of his former co-workers in attendance, including Dana Bash, Kate Bolduan and Erin Burnett.

Malone shared the moment of their April 6, 2019, engagement on Instagram before the event, writing: "#fbf to April 6, 2019. When @donlemonofficial and I got engaged. And tomorrow April 6, 2024 we make it official. It’s getting so real ❤️ #weddingweekend"

(L-R) Tim Malone and Don Lemon attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images, FILE

During a New Year's broadcast on CNN in 2018, Lemon announced he had "found love" before inviting Malone on camera to share a New Year's kiss.

In a humorous Instagram video shared last week, Lemon donned a skeptical face, surveying a church with the caption, "When you gave opinions on your wedding and show up to your rehearsal to see it's everything your fiance wanted."

Lemon made headlines in March after he said a sit-down interview with X's Elon Musk resulted in Lemon's partnership with the platform being abruptly called off.